Portsmouth set sights on signing defender this winter

Portsmouth want to sign a defender this winter.

The League One side have set their sights set on bringing one in next month, according to a report by the Portsmouth News.

Pompey got to the League One Play-Off final last season and have made a slow start to this campaign in comparison. However, they have risen up to 10th in the league and are three points off the top six.

Their boss Kenny Jackett has spoken about his desire in January, as per the Portsmouth News: “Strengthening the back four positions with left footers and maybe a midfielder is where we are looking to. We hope there’s good quality out there and whoever comes in can improve us, obviously that is our intention.”

“You want people who can make a difference straight away and there’s always the one for tomorrow. People want to see signs of the first-team and we are the same, but also the bigger picture of the club sometimes is to tuck underneath and then can come through after six months.”

He added: “I don’t think money will be spent, I think mainly it will be loans. Departures would free things (finances), we would be looking to balance things off squad-wise. If we bring players in, there will be players going out. Possibly one in, one out, although I wouldn’t say it has to be exact or set in stone.”

“I don’t think we are suddenly going to up the (squad) numbers by five and nobody comes out, there has to be give and take.”