Celtic and Everton thought to have watched young Gillingham keeper

Celtic and Everton are two of the clubs thought to have sent scouts to watch Gillingham goalkeeper Joe Walsh in action according to reports by the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old Medway-born keeper has been used by The Gills in this season’s leasing.com Trophy and the player has impressed despite the Kent club having won just one of their three group matches in the competition.

Walsh is being tipped to enjoy a successful senior career in the game and it has now been suggested that Celtic and Everton have had the player watched, along with clubs from overseas. Gillingham are said to be aware of the fact that their young keeper is attracting attention of other clubs but are in no rush to sell the player.

The keeper has been on the books at Priestfield Stadium since he was just 11 years of age and has worked his way through the age groups to become a member of Gillingham’s first team squad. Walsh signed his first professional terms with The Gills in May while he made his senior debut for the club as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Sky Bet League Two club Colchester United at Priestfield Stadium in the leasing.com Trophy in September.

Walsh has been a regular substitute for Gillingham in Sky Bet League Two and it seems only a matter of time before he is seriously pushing for his first league appearance.