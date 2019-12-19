Nottingham Forest could lose £13.5m attacker in January transfer window

As football fans, the countrywide prepare for Christmas and the visit of the big man in red, it is Red fans from Nottingham who could be preparing themselves for a man in red departing Forest in the January transfer window according to Nottinghamshire Live via a Transfer Merkezi tweet.

The Tweet itself (below) states that Turkish side Trabzonspor “is negotiating with the option to buy Nottingham Forest’s Portuguese 10 Joao Carvalho.

ÖZEL // Trabzonspor, Nottingham Forest'in Portekizli 10 numarası Joao Carvalho'yu satın alma opsiyonuyla kiralamak için görüşmeler yapıyor. pic.twitter.com/ZRicHkpA9T — Transfer Merkezi ™ (@TransferMerkez) December 18, 2019

Carvalho signed for Forest for a club-record £13.5million fee at the opening of the Summer 2018 transfer window. He came to English football via dropping down from Portugal’s top-tier Liga NOS competition with Benfica to the City Ground and the Sky Bet Championship.

The news that Trabzonspor are interested in the talented attacking midfielder backs up summer interest where they supposedly expressed an interest in buying him outright. Now though, it seems that the sands have shifted towards a temporary deal to cover the rest of the season but with an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign.

This is supported by news from Greek media outlet Sport 24 who say that Greek side Olympiacos are also said interested in a loan deal for the talented youngster, intimating that they too could pursue a deal for the former Benfica man.

The 22-year-old has featured in 14 of Forest’s games this season, scoring once in 4-0 victory over QPR and adding an assist against Preston North End in a 1-1 draw. However, with the January window notthat far away, it appears that Carvalho might be carving out his football career away from England.