Does Leeds United Brewster pursuit send clear Nketiah signal

Yesterday we brought news, via Football Insider, that Leeds United were preparing a presentation for Liverpool in an attempt to persuade the Merseysiders to loan them rated youngster Rhian Brewster.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, United are looking to bring Liverpool’s young striker Rhian Brewster to Elland Road. O’Rourke says that the West Yorkshire club “is set to make a pitch” to Liverpool for his services “as they bid to win the race” for the much talked about youngster.

Links have been circulating over recent days that the Whites are interested in the Anfield teenager but this from O’Rourke is the first inkling of anything substantive. It is expected that many will be interested in the youngster but Leeds will be hoping that the lure of being coached by Marcelo Bielsa will be a deal-sealer.

Until Brewster is signed, or not as the case may be, these rumours will continue to circulate and will continue to generate column inches. Yet, another question this interest in Brewster does raise is this: what about Eddie Nketiah?

Liverpool are not going to let Brewster go if the Whites cannot guarantee him a decent amount of game time. As it stands, even current loanee striker Eddie Nketiah isn’t getting much game time and hasn’t started a Sky Bet Championship game for the Whites. That has ramifications with many fans thinking that Arsenal are ready to recall the striker and loan him back out again.

If that recall does happen, there’s likely to be a queue of potential suitors ready to take him off the Premier League side’s hands. If Leeds United are genuinely interested in bringing in Rhian Brewster, maybe this already signals that Eddie Nketiah’s time at Elland Road is drawing to a close.