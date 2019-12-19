Tottenham Hotspur look set to sign QPR star midfielder in January

Tottenham Hotspur look set to sign Queens Park Rangers’ star midfielder Eberechi Eze in January according to a Twitter post from Lilywhite Rose Tottenham Blog.

Eze has been one of the standout performers this season for QPR this season and has attracted interest from various top flight clubs with Spurs being the latest to be linked with the attacking midfielder.

With Mourinho now installed as their new boss and with him having reiterated his desire to bring through younger players this could be the ideal platform for Eze to continue his development.

The Lilywhite Rose Blog sent out a tweet regarding discussions taking place between Eze and Tottenham with the possibility of ‘one or two’ Spurs players in line to join their fellow London club in exchange.

#thfc We’re told the club are in discussions with QPR regarding the permanent transfer of England u21 international, Ebere Eze. Discussions have also taken place with one or two Spurs players to join Rangers as part of any deal. pic.twitter.com/N2GWG2Onif — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) December 19, 2019

At 21-years-old, Eze has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the second tier of English football and has impressed in his performances, scoring nine goals and providing four assists so far in this campaign.

Manager, Mark Warburton has often deployed him as a number ten but his versatility is also an advantage with him also able to play out wide or even in a deeper midfield position.

The youngster is renowned for his pace and being able to beat defenders. Tottenham are looking to make additions in January with the appointment of their new boss and Eze may just fit the bill as they aim to unearth young players and develop them ready for the first team.

Although Eze may find it difficult to break into the first-team straight away, there is no doubt that he could potentially be a real star for the future.