Middlesbrough boss picks out four teenagers to play their part over busy Christmas period

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate promised to give youth a chance in his initial press conference when unveiling him as the new Boro boss.

He has been true to his word so far this season, giving debuts to several Middlesbrough youngsters across the campaign.

Stephen Walker, Djed Spence, Aynsley Pears, Tyrone O’Neill, Hayden Coulson are all players who have been given their first taste of Championship football under Woodgate, and have all come through the club’s illustrious academy system.

“We’ve used the young players when we have had injuries and suspensions.” said Woodgate in his pre-match press conference ahead of Stoke City on Friday night, and the younger players have been impressive when given their opportunities, and many have become first team fixtures.

“It is important that when they come in they take their chance. If you look at Hayden Coulson, he’s taken his opportunity. If you look at Djed Spence when he came in he did very well; Marcus Tavernier has done well, Aynsley Pears has done well.

“Players will get opportunities to play over this festive period and they have to try and keep the shirt.”

Woodgate then picked out four teenagers who are in and around the starting eleven at the moment, and could be thrust into the spotlight over the next few weeks.

“Did we think Djed Spence was ready? You only know when you put them in to play.

“I wouldn’t have no qualms about putting a Stephen Walker or Tyrone O’Neill or Ben Liddle in. Not a problem. And I’m sure they will get an opportunity over this period.”