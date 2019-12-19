Paris Saint-Germain join the race for West Brom youngster

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for West Bromwich Albion youngster Jovan Malcolm according to Football Insider.

Malcolm is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in the county after catching the eye in the West Brom youth side and there has also been interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been closely monitoring Malcolm but it now appears they have competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Malcolm is the top scorer in the under-18’s Premier League in his first full season at this level and has netted 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions.

His versatility is making him an attractive option for other clubs with him having been deployed as a left winger, right winger and a striker.

At just 16-years-old, Malcolm hasn’t yet signed a professional contract with the Baggies and potential suitors could sign him on a cut-price fee if they manage to land him before he does so.

Albion are renowned for their successful academy graduates having brought through the likes of Louie Barry and Morgan Rogers who have both now moved on to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

In recent times, West Brom have experienced a lot of interest from top flight clubs touting their youngsters and they will be desperate for a similar instance to not happen again with Malcolm but with the pedigree of clubs being rumoured, they will face another battle to retain one of their starlets.