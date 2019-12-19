West Brom defender issues promotion verdict on Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley has offered his promotion verdict on rivals Leeds United and claims ‘nothing is decided yet’ as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Albion play host to the Whites on New Years Day and despite both teams having three games to play before then, Bartley admits that they will have half an eye on the eagerly anticipated encounter.

“They’re a great team,” Bartley said. “They’re obviously the only team to have beaten us this season. That’s a bit of a bitter pill to take, but we play them again on the 1st of January so that’ll be a good game.”

“I’m sure the lads are looking forward to it. As I say, we’re taking it one game at a time but I’m sure the lads will have that game in the back of their minds.”

West Brom are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table with Leeds just two points behind them in the race for automatic promotion.

Many pundits and critics are predicting that the top two spots are all but decided however Bartley has highlighted Aston Villa’s emergence in the final few months of last season as an example as to why they can’t get carried away despite their healthy advantage over third place.

“We saw Aston Villa last year go on a great run in the second half of the season, I think Fulham did it the year before. So it happens, every season. All we can do it concentrate on our next game.”

The Championship is a long, hard season and although it will be extremely difficult for the chasing pack to catch West Brom and Leeds nothing should be taken for granted at this stage of the campaign.