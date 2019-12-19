Ex-Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland midfielder training with high-flying Premier League side

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell is training with the club.

Midfielder Jack Rodwell has been without a club since he left Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract in the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old spent time on trial with Italian giants Roma but a move failed to materialise, and now, it has been reported that he is training with Premier League side Sheffield United.

Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed the news on Thursday when speaking to the media. Wilder said:

“He is obviously a very talented player who should be playing in the Premier League regularly, but for one reason or another isn’t. Jack is looking at us and we are looking at Jack.

“It’s not a trial. Jack is in for a few days. We know about Jack. He’s without a club at the moment. He is obviously a talent because of the teams he’s played for and he’s looking for a home and it’s something that might develop along the way.”

Rodwell could have returned to Blackburn Rovers after his contract with the club expired, with club CEO Steve Waggott saying shortly after he left the club that they were interested in keeping him on board at Ewood Park. However, a deal failed to materialise and he has remained without a club since.

It will be interesting to see if Rodwell impressed while training with Sheffield United and if he is able to make his way back into the Premier League after a turbulent last few years.