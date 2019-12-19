West Ham turn attention away from Middlesbrough star to focus on former-Stoke man

According to Read West Ham, the Hammers are set to move for out of contract Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is currently on loan at Azerbaijan Premier League side Qarabag FK, and West Ham have shown an interest, with Begovic ‘keen’ to return to England.

The Hammers had previously been linked to Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, with the Ireland shot stopper expected to move away from the Riverside as early as January, or in the summer.

But the report suggests former-Stoke man Begovic is the ‘marginal favourite’ to become West Ham’s goalkeeper over Randolph. However, talks are said to be ongoing with both sets of players’ representatives.

One of the determining factors would be the fee. Begovic is out of contract in the summer, which means West Ham could snap up the Bosnian on a free at the end of the season. However, Randolph is still in contract until 2021, so Boro would expect West Ham to pay up to re-sign their former keeper.

The Middlesbrough man signed from the London Stadium back in 2017 for a fee believed to be in the region of £5 million, and they would hope to recuperate most, if not all, of the fee paid to the Hammers two seasons ago.

With purse strings tight at Boro at the moment, there are reports the hierarchy are keen to sell, with cheaper replacements being touted to sign as early as January. Rangers’ Wes Foderingham and Northampton Town’s David Cornell have both been linked to the Teessiders in recent weeks.