Brentford set to rival European trio for out of favour Preston forward

According to a report from Football Insider, Brentford are alongside three European sides in the battle for Aston Villa forward Andre Green, who is currently on loan in the Championship with Preston North End.

We covered reports here on The72 earlier this week claiming that Aston Villa were set to recall loaned out forward Andre Green from his loan spell with Championship club Preston North End, given that he has fallen way down the pecking order at Deepdale.

And, with his contract at Villa Park set to expire at the end of the season, Green’s future with Aston Villa is up in the air. A move away from the club could be awaiting the forward in the January transfer window, and he is not short of potential suitors.

Football Insider has claimed that Brentford could look to make a move for Green this January. However, German side Stuttgart, Dutch club Utrecht and Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem are all reportedly keen on the Villa man as well.

Green has played just four times in the Championship for Preston North End, starting twice and scoring once in the Carabao Cup as well. He previously enjoyed a more successful spell on loan with Portsmouth, netting five goals and laying on one assist in 12 appearances.

At Aston Villa, Green was involved in the club’s first-team picture in the Championship after making his debut for the club in the Premier League. In total, Green, 22, has played 49 times for Villa, scoring twice and providing one assist. Now, with his contract set to expire and clubs reportedly queueing up for his signature, it will be interesting to see how his future at Villa Park pans out.