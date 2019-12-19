Cardiff City’s interest in out of contract Premier League striker played down

According to a report from Wales Online, Cardiff City have played down reports of interest in Aston Villa’s out of contract striker Jonathan Kodjia ahead of the January transfer window.

We covered reports here on The72 earlier this month claiming that Cardiff City were considering a move for Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia in the January transfer window, with his contract set to run out at the end of the season.

Now, however, a report from Wales Online has played down the Bluebirds’ reported interest in Kodjia. Sources from the club are said to have played down the chances of the club swooping for Kodjia this winter, with a number of strikers already available to Neil Harris.

The Cardiff boss has been vocal about how the window could pan out, stating that players will have to leave if he wants to bring in some new faces and put his own stamp on the club. And this is definitely the case with his attacking department. Upfront Harris has the likes of Robert Glatzel, Danny Ward, Gary Madine, Omar Bogle and Isaac Vassell all available, so it would be surprising to see the club add Kodjia without letting one or two leave beforehand.

Kodjia has plenty of experience at Championship level, playing for both Aston Villa and Bristol City in the second tier since arriving from French club Angers. In the Championship, Kodjia, 30, has played 139 times, scoring 47 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

It will be interesting to see how Kodjia’s situation at Villa Park pans out over the course of the next month or so, with his contract expiring in six months.