Derby County boss “not surprised” by interest in young star

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Derby County manager Philip Cocu has said that he is not surprised by the reported transfer interest in young full-back Jayden Bogle ahead of the January transfer window.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle has once again been linked with a move away from Pride Park, with a number of clubs reportedly taking an interest in the youngster.

Italian giants AC Milan have been linked with a shock move for Bogle ahead of the January transfer window, but Premier League clubs could reignite their summer interest as well. While a number of Premier League clubs are said to be watching over Bogle, Burnley are the one side named by the Derby Telegraph.

Now, Philip Cocu has had his say on the continued transfer interest in Bogle, saying that he is not surprised by the continued interest in the young right-back. Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, he said:

“I am not surprised. I think after his six or seven-week lay-off with his ankle injury, he needed some time to get back his form. He is a 19-year-old modern offensive full-back who gives something extra to your team. At this age, and the amount of games he has played, I am not surprised that there are some clubs interested in Jayden.”

Since breaking into the first-team picture at Pride Park, Bogle has hardly looked back. He came into the Rams’ first-team last season under Frank Lampard, becoming his first-choice right-back ahead of Andre Wisdom and his involvement has continued under Philip Cocu this season.

Bogle has played a total of 62 games for the Rams, scoring once and providing 13 assists in the process.