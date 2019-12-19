Charlton Athletic face huge blow with news of star striker rejecting new contract

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed that star striker Lyle Taylor has rejected a new contract in what could prove to be a huge blow to the Addicks.

As reported by London News Online, Bowyer gave his views on the contract situation surrounding their star man. There have been contradictory reports in recent days with the forward informing supporters on his Twitter page that he hasn’t been offered a new deal.

Bowyer said: “Lyle has been offered a contract and he declined it. It’s his choice if he wants to sign it or not.”

“We’ve offered him a good contract. Roland Duchatelet offered him what we think is a good contract.”

Taylor was the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from The Valley and despite having suffered with injuries so far this season he is still seen as a vital member of the squad.

Brentford had various bids rejected in the summer but the 29-year-old has also been linked with West Bromwich Albion and Rangers ahead of a possible January move.

Despite Bowyer claiming that the striker had rejected a new contract, Taylor responded to a fan on Twitter and reiterated he had not been offered one.

First thing, no contract has been offered. Secondly, unfollow me. Don’t wanna hear your whining you little baby😂 — Lyle Taylor (@lyletaylor90) December 17, 2019

https://twitter.com/lyletaylor90/status/1207067306049839120

Charlton enjoyed a successful start to the season and were in and around the promotion placed during the first few months of the season but they have recently fell away and now find themselves in 17th place in the Championship.

Jonathan Leko, on loan from West Bromwich Albion, has impressed for the London side but they will be desperate to retain Taylor otherwise they will need to look for additions in the January transfer market.