Cardiff City
Aston Villa

Boost for Cardiff as transfer target is not offered new contract

Cardiff City have been given a boost in their pursuit to sign Jonathan Kodjia after Aston Villa turned down the chance to offer him a new contract.

The striker has fallen out of favour at the Midlands side and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it is thought that Dean Smith will try to offload him in January if they can find a replacement forward.

Football Insider says that Villa will allow him to leave for free with Cardiff City being heavily linked to the ex-Bristol City man along with foreign clubs such as Turkish side Besiktas.

The 30-year-old scored a brace in the EFL Cup quarter final match against Liverpool which Villa won 5-0 but Smith still wants to cut him from the wage bill in January if he can.

Ivorian Kodjia joined Villa in 2016 for £15m from Bristol City.

He was initially a hit with the fans for his goal scoring prowess but he has found game time hard to come by this year and he is now well down the pecking order at Villa Park.

Villa rejected a £7m bid from Qatar side Al-Gharafa in the summer, according to Football Insider, but a move may now be on the horizon after contract talks came to a decisive conclusion between the player and the club.


