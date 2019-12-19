More clubs linked with Stoke star Joe Allen

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly keen to sign Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.

The Welshman could be on his way out this January as the Potters try to cut their huge wage bill with 37 first team players currently on the books at the Bet365 Stadium.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Wolves and West Ham had shown interest in Allen, who has been at Stoke since 2016.

However, Wales Online says that other top flight teams such as Burnley and Newcastle United are also keen on luring the midfield maestro back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old remained loyal to the Potters following their relegation to the Sky Bet a Championship but it is thought he is now keen to go back to the Premier League as he nears his 30s.

In the summer, Stoke demanded £18m for their star man but it is understood that the club will accept less in order to sell him in January and take a big chunk out of their wage bill.