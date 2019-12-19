Sheffield Wednesday launch claim against ‘unlawful’ EFL following misconduct charge

Sheffield Wednesday have launched a claim against the EFL after the club was accused of misconduct over its sale of Hillsborough to club owner Dejphon Chansiri.

In a statement, the Owls criticised the EFL for allegedly “acting unlawfully” by initiating misconduct proceedings with the club continuing to vehemently deny the charges it faces.

Sheffield Wednesday said: “The club has issued its claim against the EFL for acting unlawfully in relation to its alleged disciplinary charges.

“We have sought to engage with the EFL in order to agree a sensible procedure to resolve the dispute arising from the fact that the club relied upon representations from the EFL in relation to the sale transaction which is the subject of the charges.

“The club regrets that the EFL has so far refused to agree to the club being permitted to make its claim, and refused to agree to a sensible procedure for dealing with the dispute.

“The club will continue to take such steps as it considers necessary to protect and enforce its rights against the EFL and to protect it from unlawful action by the EFL affecting the club and the performance of its team.

“The club will not make any further comment at this stage.”

The EFL is investigating the club’s profitability and sustainability submission for the 2017/18 season after it was alleged that the club registered a profit from the sale of Hillsborough in the wrong year to avoid breaking financial fair play rules.

If found guilty, the Owls could be fined or even face a points deduction.