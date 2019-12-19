Speculation continues over Stoke midfielder’s future at the club

Uncertainty is growing as to whether Badou Ndiaye will still be a Stoke City midfielder at the end of the January transfer window.

The experienced 29-year-old has been linked with a move abroad to a number of clubs next month with Stoke expected to get rid of players in order to cut their wage bill.

According to Stoke-on-Trent Live, the out-of-favour Senegalese midfielder is wanted by the likes of Mainz, Schiller, Besiktas and former club Galatasaray.

However, he remains in Stoke for the time being and was spotted smiling while on club duty.

Following Michael O’Neill’s arrival at the Potters, Ndiaye has only started one league game and with 37 senior players on the books, the squad needs to be cut in January to reduce the club’s expenditure on wages.

Stoke have endured a nightmare campaign so far with O’Neill brought in to try and steer the club away from relegation to the third tier of English football.

The Potters are currently 22nd in the league and two points from safety with their next game a crucial match against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night.