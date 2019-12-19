QPR want League One loan deal for 21-year-old summer signing

A report from West London Sport has claimed that Championship side Queens Park Rangers are keen to send young defender Conor Masterson out on loan in the January transfer window, making him available to League One clubs.

Irish youngster Conor Masterson is yet to make his senior debut for Queens Park Rangers since joining the club in the summer transfer window. Now, it has been reported by West London Sport that the R’s are keen to send him out on loan in January to allow him to gain some senior experience.

The club have reportedly made him available on loan to League One clubs in the hope that one snaps him up for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. Queens Park Rangers are hopeful that they will be able to secure to a loan deal for Masterson next month, rather than leave him to play in the club’s Under-23s side for the rest of the season.

Masterson, 21, only joined the club in the summer transfer window. He signed for Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer window after he was released by Premier League leaders Liverpool at the end of his deal with the club having come through the academy at Anfield.

Masterson never played at a senior level for Liverpool, but played 23 times for their Under-18s side and 25 times for the Under-23s, playing in the UEFA Youth League as well.

Since arriving at QPR, Masterson has made the bench for three times in the Championship, also making the subs bench for their two Carabao Cup games earlier this season.