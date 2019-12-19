Nottingham Forest man’s departure could be completed “within days”

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Diariode Almeria (as cited by Nottinghamshire Live), Nottingham Forest defender Chema’ move away from the club could be completed within a matter of days, with talks at an advanced stage.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Chema could be set to bring his time at the City Ground to an end just a matter of months after he joined the club. We covered reports here on The72 claiming that Chema was set to leave the club and now, it has been claimed that a move away from the club could be completed within days.

Diariode Almeria has claimed that Chema is in advanced talks over a move to Spanish second-tier side Almeria and is on track to make the move back to his home country in the January transfer window just four months after moving to the Championship club from Spanish top tier side Levante.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to bring in some new faces in the January transfer window to bolster Sabri Lamouchi’s squad for the second half of the season as they look to keep up their push for promotion to the Premier League. And in doing so, the club are likely to let some out of favour players leave the club to free space on their wage budget.

Chema has played just three times in the Championship side arriving at Nottingham Forest, featuring against Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, making two appearances in the Carabao Cup as well.