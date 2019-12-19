Brentford increase asking price for star man amid Premier League interest

According to Sky Sports News, Brentford have increased their asking price for star forward Ollie Watkins ahead of the January transfer window, with clubs from the Premier League reportedly keen.

Brentford’s prized assets are often linked with moves to the Premier League, with multiple of the club’s most talented players making the step up to the top flight in recent years. Neal Maupay made a move to Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer with Ezri Konsa also stepping up to the Premier League with Aston Villa earlier this year.

And, with the January transfer window around the corner, a number of the club’s players have been linked with a move away. Star forward Ollie Watkins’ form over the course of the first half of the season has caught the eyes of both Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Now, it has been reported by Sky Sports News that the Bees have ramped up their valuation of Watkins in an effort to stave off any interest from the top flight. Watkins has been in impressive form so far this season and Brentford are keen to keep him at Griffin Park to boost their hopes of earning a place in the top six at the end of the season.

It is said that Watkins is now valued at around £25 million, an increase of his summer asking price which was £20 million. It will be interesting to see if Brentford’s increased valuation of Watkins helps them see off interest from Sheffield United and Crystal Palace next month.