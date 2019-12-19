Peterborough United to reignite interest in Rangers midfielder

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United are set to reignite their interest in Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty in the January transfer window, after he rejected a move to London Road in order to fight for his place at Ibrox.

Peterborough United are likely to be making moves in the January transfer window, with club chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony saying that if they do any business next month it will be early on to avoid rushing to complete deals later on in the month.

Now, it has been claimed by the Peterborough Telegraph that the Posh are set to make a return move for one of their former targets. Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty rejected a move to the League One club in the summer transfer window in favour of remaining with Steven Gerrard’s side in an effort to make his way back into the first-team picture at Ibrox.

However, with Docherty not making an appearance for the Gers since August, Posh will reportedly look to pounce for him once more. The 23-year-old has played just six times for Rangers so far this season, with four coming in the Europa League Qualifying Stages – in which he provided three assists – and making one appearance in both the Challenge Cup and Scottish League club.

Docherty spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan in League One, impressing while with Shrewsbury Town. He played 50 times for the Shrews, scoring an impressive 10 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Posh are successful in their pursuit for Docherty this month, or if he opts to remain with Rangers once again.