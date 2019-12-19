Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Reading ‘target’ could be on the move this January

According to a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris could be allowed to depart the club in the January transfer window if they receive a substantial enough offer, with a number of Championship clubs interested in the Gas’ star man.

Ahead of the January transfer window, a number of clubs in the Championship have been linked with a move for Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Reading have all been reported to be keeping a close eye on the striker ahead of the window.

And now, with the window now less than two weeks away, the club’s CEO Martyn Starnes has admitted that they could allow him to leave, stating that every player has their price.

Starnes said:

“Every player has a value so if an offer came in for Jonson Clarke-Harris or anybody else in the club we would have to consider what’s in the best interest of the club. Would it be in the best interest of the club to sell the player, is it in the best interest to retain the player? That’s part of the football business. We have that challenge every transfer window.”

Clarke-Harris’ involvement in what has been a successful campaign for Bristol Rovers has been somewhat limited so far, with injuries keeping him out of action. However, the striker has still managed to maintain his impressive goalscoring record for the club. The 25-year-old has netted eight goals in 11 League One games and 10 in 16 across all competitions.

Now, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in snapping up Clarke-Harris this January, it will be interesting to see how his situation with Bristol Rovers develops.