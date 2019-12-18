Hull City interested in Turkish international – battling two Premier League clubs

According to website Elfvoetbal, Hull City are one of three sides interested in Bilal Basacikoglu who recently cancelled his contract with Turkish club Kayserispor over late payments.

The fact that Kayserispor didn’t meet their financial obligations, and his rescinded contract, means that the 13-cap Turkish Under-21 international is available as a free agent. However, City won’t be alone in their interest for Basacikoglu and will compete with Premier League duo Leicester City and Norwich City.

Elfvoetbal say that the former SC Heerenveen and Feyenoord attacker will “continue his future in England“, singling out the aforementioned trio as sides vying for his services. The fleet-footed left-winger played in 11 Super Lig games this season for his former side, providing three assists.

Basacikoglu has over 200 games of experience to hand, scoring 29 goals and providing 37 assists at all levels of football. He featured most prominently in the Dutch top-tier Eredivisie competition where he featured 98 times, scoring 12 times and adding 21 assists.

The Tigers are experiencing something of a hit and miss season this campaign with inconsistency being one major concern for their supporters. They currently sit in a midtable 14th position, yet they are just five points adrift of the final playoff place currently occupied by Fulham.

With Basacikoglu being available to sign right away, a move now would seem to make a lot of sense. The Tigers could use the next couple of weeks to bed him into the side and get his used to their style of play. However, this would all depend on whether Leicester City or Norwich are also interested in acquiring his services and to what degree this interest is.