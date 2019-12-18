PREVIEW: Oxford United v Manchester City

Oxford United will be aiming to reach just their third League Cup semi-final in their history this evening when English Premier League giants Manchester City are the visitors to the Kassam Stadium.

Karl Robinson’s side are just two rounds away from a magical appearance in this season’s Carabao Cup final but they must overcome the challenge of the reigning champions of England.

The U’s have a number of injuries to contend with ahead of the match. Goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, midfielders Anthony Forde, Jamie Hanson and George Thorne and forward Ben Woodburn are all out with injury. Experienced midfielder James Henry has been struggling with a thigh problem and will not start the match.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to experiment with his starting XI with many of his regular starters set to be rested. City will definitely be without the services of key trio John Stones, David Silva and Sergio Aguero through injury.

The two sides met at the third round stage of the competition last season. Manchester City were 3-0 winners at the Kassam Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.

This evening’s fixture is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm and will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels.