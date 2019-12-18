Leeds United to approach Premier League club this week over player deal

Leeds United already have one striker from the Premier League at the club, Eddie Nketiah has been on loan since the start of the season. Now Football Insider says that the Whites are pressing to add another exciting youngster to the Whites ranks.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, United are looking to bring Liverpool’s young striker Rhian Brewster to Elland Road. O’Rourke says that the West Yorkshire club “is set to make a pitch” to Liverpool for his services “as they bid to win the race” for the much talked about youngster.

Links have been circulating over recent days that the Whites are interested in the Anfield teenager but this from O’Rourke is the first inkling of anything substantive. It is expected that many will be interested in the youngster but Leeds will be hoping that the lure of being coached by Marcelo Bielsa will be a deal-sealer.

O’Rourke’s article quotes a ‘Leeds source’ in saying that the “club have already lodged their interest” in the young Reds striker and that they “will meet with Liverpool in the coming days to present their case.” This presentation is thought to be in the style of a Dragon’s Den pitch – the same style of presentation that United used to land Nketiah from Arsenal.

Over his time at Liverpool, after a 2015 move from Chelsea, he’s featured in 45 games at all levels for the Reds, with 28 of these (13 goals/10 assists) coming for the Under-23s. He’s featured in two Carabao Cup games for the Merseysiders this season, as well as making the bench for the Champions League tie away at KRC Genk.