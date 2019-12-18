Former Leeds United striker ‘convinced’ manager will replace on-loan star from within current squad

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is ‘convinced’ that manager Marcelo Bielsa will replace Jack Clarke from within his current squad, if he returns to Tottenham Hotspur in January.

According to an interview with Football Insider, Whelan claims that Ezgjan Alioski is the most likely player to replace Clarke.

Clarke has failed to make any sort of impact at Elland Road this campaign despite being one of their star players last season and looks set to return to Spurs and then loaned out to another Championship side.

However, with Bielsa renowned for making as few additions in the January window as possible, Whelan doesn’t think he will dip into the market to replace him.

“There’s no doubt Jack Clarke will leave as Tottenham won’t allow him to stay on the bench all season,” Whelan said “Leeds have plenty of wide men in the squad so I don’t expect they will sign someone to replace him.”

“You’ve got Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez…Jamie Shackleton and Stuart Dallas can play there as well and Alioski is a brilliant weapon as well.”

“I can see him filling in as a winger, and replacing Clarke, if the first choices like Harrison and Costa are out, or come off. He’s played there most of his career, can create and score goals and is one of the best finishers in the squad.”

“It’s been tough on him to lose his regular place at left-back, but that’s only because Stuart Dallas has been outstanding. He’s been coming on and scoring as a substitute, which shows that Bielsa’s selections are working. Everyone seems to be happy with their role and playing well.”