Leeds United given timely injury boost ahead of hectic Christmas schedule

Leeds United have been given a huge injury boost ahead of hectic Christmas schedule with the news that Jamie Shackleton is nearing a return to fitness according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Shackleton has confirmed that he is expecting to return on Boxing Day as Leeds look to maintain their impressive form going into the busy festive period.

The 20-year-old has been missing since early October after picking a hamstring issue against promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion but manager Marcelo Bielsa is set to receive a timely boost with his return.

Shackleton suffered a setback against Reading as he looked to make a quicker than expected return but the injury worsened and with a run of four games in twelve days, Bielsa is to be handed further additions to be able to choose from.

“I had some problems with my hamstring after the West Brom game,” Shackleton admitted. “And I came back in probably a bit too soon. I’ve felt it again in training, but we are looking at being back for Boxing Day hopefully.”

The England Under-20 international is now ready to put his frustrating injury woes behind him and make himself available for the Whites as they bid to keep the pressure on league leaders West Bromwich Albion.

It seems unlikely that Shackleton will immediately return to the starting XI in midfield with Kalvin Phillips, Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison all in great form for Leeds but the youngster provides a healthy option from the bench.