‘Even I stay away from Diangana and Pereira!’ – reveals West Brom defender

West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley has revealed that even he stays away from Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira in training according to a report in the Express & Star.

On-loan duo Pereira and Diangana have both been in sensational form so far this campaign and had Championship defences fearful and Bartley has claimed he hates playing against them in training.

Diangana became a viral sensation with an outrageous piece of skill in the 5-1 hammering of Swansea, where he balanced the ball on his head before nonchalantly flicking the ball over the hapless Kyle Naughton.

Whereas Pereira has scored five goals and provided ten assists (the most in the Championship) this season and has been hailed by many as the best player in the division.

Bartley gave his thoughts on the pair and joked: “I just try to stay away from them – I just find that best! If ever I’ve got a choice of being on their team then I make sure I am!”

“And if not then I think I told Grady the other day to swap wings because he was on the wing near me and I didn’t want anything to do with it. He’s just so quick. One second he’s there and the next second he’s scored a goal and I’m thinking ‘how’s that happened?’ He’s been great but as have all the boys.”

The former Swansea defender also reserved praise for local lad Kyle Edwards who has enjoyed some impressive cameo performances this season.

“Kyle came on at the weekend and I thought he was brilliant,” the defender continued. “In the Wigan game that Kyle played – his stats that we get given from the fitness people were absolutely off the charts.”

“I think he covered the most distance of any player for the whole season. That shows if any players come in, even a skilful player, but he’s still going to run more than anyone on the pitch. He’s shown that hard work and the dedication that the manager requires from him.”