Stoke City will ‘listen to offers’ for goalkeeper due to crippling financial issues

Stoke City are willing to ‘listen to offers’ for goalkeeper Jack Butland due to crippling financial issues according to The Telegraph.

The Potters are being forced to trim their wage bill, which is around £50million, following relegation from the Premier League in the 2017/18 season. Their finances are under jeopardy and boss Michael O’Neill is looking to offload their highest earners especially as the club is currently in the Championship relegation zone.

There are several high-profile players that Stoke are looking to sell and Butland is one of them. Despite his inconsistent form over the last six months, the England international is still highly regarded as a talented goalkeeper and clubs will not surely be on alert upon hearing the news of his availability.

Stoke are understood to be deeply frustrated with EFL rules as they are facing potential sanctions due to financial losses. New rules dictate that clubs cannot breach losses of £39million over a three-year period and their poor form this campaign means any chance of fighting for promotion is already all but over with them more likely to be relegated than getting promoted.

Badou Ndiaye and Joe Allen have been told they can leave at the right price. Peter Etebo, Nick Powell and Bruno Martins Indi are three others who O’Neill could allow to leave to ease their financial demands.

O’Neill is determined to bring in some of his own signings but understands the financial parameters of the club and the new additions are not likely to be of the quality of the players he will have to allow to depart.