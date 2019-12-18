Preston North End set to lose loaned in forward

According to a report from Football Insider, Premier League side Aston Villa are set to recall forward Andre Green from his loan spell at Preston North End this January.

Since arriving at Preston North End, Aston Villa forward Andre Green has been unable to make an impact on the first-team picture at Deepdale, falling behind the likes of Billy Bodin, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen in the pecking order under Alex Neil.

Now, having made just four substitute appearances in the Championship and two starts in the Carabao Cup, scoring one goal in the process, Green looks set to return to parent club Aston Villa. The club are set to bring the pacy forward back to Villa Park.

If he returns to Aston Villa, it awaits to be seen if Green heads out on loan once again or if they look to sell him on a permanent basis, with his current contract at the club set to expire at the end of the season.

Green has previously spent time on loan with Portsmouth, where he enjoyed a more successful time, playing 12 times, netting five goals and providing one assist in the process. He was heavily involved in the first-team picture in the Championship after making his first appearance for the club in the Premier League.

In total, Green has played 49 times for the club’s first-team, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process. Now, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and his loan spell with Preston set to come to an end, it will be interesting to see how Green’s future pans out.