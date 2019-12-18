Former Leeds United and Barnsley boss eyed up by Bristol Rovers

According to a report from Bristol Live, former Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom is being considered by League One club Bristol Rovers for their vacant managerial position at the Memorial Stadium.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Graham Coughlan had left high flying Bristol Rovers for League Two side Mansfield Town to allow him to work closer to his family in Sheffield. Now, the Gas are embarking on their search for a new manager as they look to bring in a new man as soon as possible.

We covered reports here on The72 earlier today (Thursday) claiming that Bristol Rovers had been knocked back by former Stoke City and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones. But now, a new name has been linked with the vacant role at the Mem.

Ex-Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom – who is without a job after he was sacked by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian – is on the radar of Bristol Rovers, as reported by Bristol Live. Heckingbottom is one of the names being considered by the club’s hierarchy and it is said he could be interested in taking up the role, although it is unknown if he has been interviewed or not yet.

Heckingbottom, 42, has experience at both League One and Championship level, winning promotion to the second-tier during his time as Barnsley manager. His impressive job at Oakwell earned him a move to Leeds United, but he only lasted a matter of months there and left at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Now, after a stint in Scotland with Hibs, could Heckingbottom return to English football with Bristol Rovers?