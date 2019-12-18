The 72
The 72
Stoke City Manager Nathan Jones salutes the Stoke City fans at the end of the game during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Stoke City at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 13 March 2019.
Bristol Rovers

Ex-Stoke City and Luton Town boss turns down Bristol Rovers job offer

By on 0 Comments
Stoke City Manager Nathan Jones salutes the Stoke City fans at the end of the game during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Stoke City at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 13 March 2019.

According to a report from Bristol Live, former Stoke City and Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has knocked back an approach from League One side Bristol Rovers regarding their vacant managerial position.

When it was first rumoured at the weekend that Graham Coughlan would be swapping high-flying League One side Bristol Rovers for bottom half League Two outfit Mansfield Town, many eyebrows were raised. But, Coughlan did make the move to the Stags, leaving Bristol Rovers in order to be closer to his family in Sheffield.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Walsall remain in discussions with Southend United and Kilmarnock-linked winger

Now, Bristol Rovers are embarking on a new manager hunt and will be keen to bring a replacement in soon as they look to continue their strong first half of the League One season. However, one man who will not be taking the job is former Stoke City and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Jones – who has been out of a job since being sacked by Stoke City earlier this season – is said to have knocked back Bristol Rovers. The Gas are said to have made Jones their number one a candidate for the role at the Memorial Ground with CEO Martyn Starnes a fan of Jones given their success when working together at Yeovil Town.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United: could loan man's latest words ease early departure concerns

Jones, 46, was highly successful in his time at Luotn Town, helping them win promotion from League Two to League One and setting the Hatters on their way to promotion to the Championship before departing to join Stoke City. However, with the Potters, Jones’ time was short and not very sweet, leaving after just under 11 months winning just seven matches out of 38.


About Author

Writer for The72 and currently studying at the University of Lincoln. Based in Peterborough/ Lincoln and often writing about Peterborough United amongst other Championship and League One clubs.

Related Posts