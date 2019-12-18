Ex-Stoke City and Luton Town boss turns down Bristol Rovers job offer

According to a report from Bristol Live, former Stoke City and Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has knocked back an approach from League One side Bristol Rovers regarding their vacant managerial position.

When it was first rumoured at the weekend that Graham Coughlan would be swapping high-flying League One side Bristol Rovers for bottom half League Two outfit Mansfield Town, many eyebrows were raised. But, Coughlan did make the move to the Stags, leaving Bristol Rovers in order to be closer to his family in Sheffield.

Now, Bristol Rovers are embarking on a new manager hunt and will be keen to bring a replacement in soon as they look to continue their strong first half of the League One season. However, one man who will not be taking the job is former Stoke City and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Jones – who has been out of a job since being sacked by Stoke City earlier this season – is said to have knocked back Bristol Rovers. The Gas are said to have made Jones their number one a candidate for the role at the Memorial Ground with CEO Martyn Starnes a fan of Jones given their success when working together at Yeovil Town.

Jones, 46, was highly successful in his time at Luotn Town, helping them win promotion from League Two to League One and setting the Hatters on their way to promotion to the Championship before departing to join Stoke City. However, with the Potters, Jones’ time was short and not very sweet, leaving after just under 11 months winning just seven matches out of 38.