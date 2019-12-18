Leeds United and Swansea City show interest in young Liverpool midfielder

Leeds United and Swansea City are both interested in young Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as the promotion chasers look to add reinforcements to their squad according to Goal.

Jones has impressed for Liverpool and has earned rave reviews from Reds stalwart and former Leeds man James Milner for his performances.

The Whites and the Swans could be about to raid the Premier League giants as they also continue to pursue striker Rhian Brewster who is a target for a number of clubs this January.

Jones is a tall and physical presence in midfield and has already shown maturity and in-game intelligence beyond his age and could be set to be a real talent in the years to come.

The England under-19 international impressed against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and then scored the winner in the penalty shootout against Arsenal during a fourth round thriller at Anfield.

The 18-year-old has also scored 13 goals in 18 appearances for the Liverpool reserve side further emphasising his development and ability to be a goalscoring midfielder.

Former Leeds legend James Milner was particularly impressed by Jones and expressed his belief that he is one for the future. “I’ve seen a massive difference in Curtis in the last year,” Milner said. “He’s always had that ability but seems a bit more mature now; he’s defending well, getting his angles right when he’s defending.”

“I think he’s realised as well that if you want to play for Liverpool, that’s as important as the stuff on the ball. Not only that, he’s got so much ability and skills and tricks, and it’s about using them in the right area.”