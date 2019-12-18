New Mansfield Town boss reveals reason why he left Bristol Rovers

Eyebrows have been raised by Graham Coughlan dropping down a league from Bristol Rovers to Mansfield Town.

The Stags have chosen the 45-year-old as the man to replace John Dempster in their dugout.

Coughlan has left Bristol Rovers in 4th position in League One and in contention for a promotion to the Championship.

He has said the opportunity to work closer to where he lives was too much to turn down for him.

Coughlan spoke to the Stags’ official club website yesterday, revealing why he left the Pirates: “The opportunity to manage a club like Mansfield Town, with the ambition at this football club, the facilities, and of course to be able to be at home with my wife and kids, was an absolute mammoth attraction.”

“I’ve been living in this part of the country for the best part of 20 years and it’s an honest, hard-working area – that’s what I am and that’s the background I’ve come from.”

He added: “That’s all we drummed into the players at Bristol Rovers. If you’re not honest and you’re not hard-working, you won’t have any place at this football club. We will be honest, we will be hard-working and we will wear that jersey with pride. That’s all I ask of the players.”

He has taken his first training session as manager of Mansfield today ahead of their game against Northampton at home this weekend.