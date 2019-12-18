Blackburn Rovers plan for January with goalkeeper, centre-back and left-back on wishlist

Blackburn Rovers held a board meeting yesterday planning for the January transfer window.

The Championship Play-Offs hopefuls are looking to bring in a few new faces this winter, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers are believed to be wanting to add more depth into their squad, with another goalkeeper, centre-back and left-back on their wish list.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently 9th in the Championship and inevitably a single point outside the top six.

Their chief executive Steve Waggott has said, as per the Lancashire Telegraph: “We set a budget in the summer when we went to India. Tony (Mowbray) went across a few weeks ago for the owners to meet Mark Venus and hear about the developments at the training ground. We’ve just got the global Financial Director, Gandhi Babu, across for a board meeting that happened on Tuesday.”

“We will look at what we do in January. We have quite a big squad if you look at the numbers and players who aren’t getting minutes.”

He added: “If you take John Buckley, a great talent, but with how the team is performing, is travelling with the team but can’t get in. You watch the Under-23s against Leicester and he’s down in Bristol and there are a lot of players to look after.”

Blackburn face North-West rivals Wigan Athletic next Monday looking to extend their run of form.