Stoke City midfielder wants to leave the club in January

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo wants to leave the club.

The 24-year-old is keen on moving on from the Bet365 Stadium in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report by StokeOnTrent Live.

Etebo, who is a Nigeria international with 33 caps to his name, could be allowed to depart with Michael O’Neill looking to trim down on his squad and balance the books.

The central midfielder will be on high wages and offloading him will free up money. Etebo has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season but has not played for the Potters in the league since 22nd October.

He signed for Stoke in June 2018 following their relegation from the Premier League from Portuguese side Feirense for a fee of around €7.2million, admitting at the time that he turned down interest from the top flight to move to them.

Etebo made 37 appearances in all competitions for the second tier side last season and chipped in with two goals.

Prior to his move to Staffordshire, Etebo started his career in his native country with Warri Wolves and impressed to earn a move to Feirense in 2016.

He made 50 appearances in Portugal and scored eight goals, as well as having a loan spell at Las Palmas. However, it was at the World Cup in Russia where Etebo made a name for himself for Nigeria and that persuaded Stoke to fork out to bring him to England that summer.