Coventry City pondering future of Reading loanee

Coventry City will make a decision on the future of Reading loanee Tennai Watson.

The defender’s loan deal is due to expire next month and the Sky Blues will decide whether to extend it or not, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Watson, who is 22 years-old, was brought in as defensive cover for the injured Josh Pask, who is set to return to first team action.

The Reading right-back has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions since his switch in the summer and may well be on his way back to the Madejski Stadium.

He spent last season on loan in League One at AFC Wimbledon and played 28 games for them.

Coventry boss Mark Robins has said, as per Coventry Live: “I am just thinking about now. I have things in my mind but things change. I just have to wait and see what transpires over the next couple of days and weeks and see where people are at with fitness.”

When asked about Pask’s road to recovery, he said: “He’s just getting back to getting some minutes and improving his fitness levels. We have just seen bits in pre-season and then since the day before the season started we haven’t seen him, so it’s just good to have everyone back and get closer to being able to be fit for selection. He’s just one of a number of players who is fighting for a position.”