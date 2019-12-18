Newcastle United look set to admit defeat in pursuit of Hull City starlet

Newcastle United look set to admit defeat in the pursuit of Hull City starlet Jarrod Bowen with stern competition from the Premier League elite according to The Northern Echo.

There are emerging reports that Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in the winger and with the Tigers’ valuation also putting off the Toon, it could see them end their pursuit of the Championship star.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce has previously worked with Bowen during his time as manager of Hull and is a keen admirer of the 22-year-old.

Bowen has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the Championship in the last 18 months and has scored 16 goals in 23 appearances so far this season.

The winger’s deal expires at the end of the current campaign although Grant McCann’s side have the option to extend this by a further year.

Although they are clearly desperate to retain Bowen, Hull are also aware that they may have to cash in on their star man or risk losing him on a free transfer or for a knockdown price.

The Newcastle hierarchy have raised the possibility of agreeing a lower fee, but Hull are adamant they be sticking to their valuation of around £20million.

There have also been scouts reporting to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho that Bowen is worth considering as a possible transfer in January and this would make it even more difficult for Newcastle to acquire the winger with a club the size of Spurs registering their interest.