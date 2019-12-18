Hull City interested in former SC Heerenveen, Feyenoord and Kayserispor winger

Hull City are interested in free agent winger Bilal Başaçıkoğlu.

The Tigers are looking to give the 24 year-old a route in English football, according to Dutch news outlet Elfvoetbal.

Başaçıkoğlu, who is a former Turkey Under-21 international, is also believed to be the subject of interest from Premier League duo Norwich City and Leicester City.

He is a free agent with his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor terminating last week.

Hull are expecting to be on the lookout for potential signings in the upcoming January transfer window as they aim to close the gap on the Play Offs.

Başaçıkoğlu is a new name to be linked with Grant McCann’s side and would add more options out wide for the Championship side, despite already having wingers Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki and Josh Bowler in the squad.

The Dutch-born wide man started his career with spells as a youngster at Ajax, Haarlem and RKSV Pancratius before SC Heerenveen snapped him up. He became a key player for the Eredivisie side and moved on to Feyenoord in 2014.

Başaçıkoğlu spent four years with the Rotterdam outfit and played a key part in them winning the Dutch title in 2017.

He left for Turkey in July 2018 and made 33 appearances for Kayserispor. The winger will now be weighing up his options ahead of January, with Hull believed to be looking into a deal for him.