Middlesbrough midfielder to miss games against Stoke, Huddersfield and West Brom after red card upheld

As reported on The72 yesterday, Middlesbrough appealed Paddy McNair’s suspension after the midfielder picked up a red card at Swansea on Saturday.

However, the FA has upheld the decision according to Boro’s official website, meaning McNair’s will miss three of Middlesbrough’s crucial games over the Christmas period.

The Northern Ireland international will sit out games against Stoke City, Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion in the next few weeks, and will be a big miss for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

The 24-year old was shown his marching orders at The Liberty Stadium for ‘serious foul play’, having judged to have thrown an elbow into the face of Swans player Matt Grimes.

McNair was the second Boro player to be shown a red card that afternoon, with Marcus Browne having been sent off earlier in the second half. Middlesbrough didn’t appeal this decision though, meaning both players will now miss the trio of fixtures.

Woodgate already has a depleted squad due to injuries, and now with two suspensions to add to this, the players he can pick from is down to the bare minimum.

His side sit in 20th in the Championship table, and face 22nd placed Stoke and 19th placed Huddersfield next, meaning if they pick up wins against the teams around them, they could edge further away from the relegation zone.

They currently are just three points above Stoke in the bottom three, and with McNair and Browne now missing, they will need to dig in even more to get the win they need on Friday night.