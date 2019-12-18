Sunderland to loan out youngsters with Hartlepool United and Blyth Spartans circling

Sunderland are expecting to loan out some youngsters this winter.

The Black Cats are bracing themselves for loan bids in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Scouts from local lower league sides such as Hartlepool United and Blyth Spartans have regularly attended their Under-23’s games so far this season on the lookout for potential young players who would boost their squads.

Sunderland’s U23 Elliott Dickman has said a couple could depart on loan, as per the Sunderland Echo: “We’ve lost some good players on loan already. Jordan Hunter, we haven’t had all season and he’s thriving at South Shields. I go to watch him quite a bit. Jake Hackett is at Whitby Town and doing smashing. Jack Diamond is at Harrogate Town and doing great.”