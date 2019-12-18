Leeds United set to be priced out of a move for Hull City winger

Leeds United are set to be priced out of a move for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen as clubs begin to circle around the playmaker who has been a revelation so far this season.

As reported by Leeds journalist Phil Hay for the Athletic, Bowen is believed to be out of the Whites’ price range as they are already tied into a deal for on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa.

Bowen has scored 16 goals in 22 appearances so far in this campaign and there are a number of top flight clubs interested in acquiring him.

Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion are also rumoured to be monitoring him but with this trio having more financial flexibility than the Elland Road club, it appears as though a deal for Bowen may be out of Leeds’ reach.

Journalist Phil Hay said: “A new transfer window at Hull City reprises old questions about Jarrod Bowen and there is one club in the Championship who are thinking seriously about trying to drag him away from the east coast.”

“Bowen is touted as a Premier League player, a winger whose next move could only be to the top flight, but West Bromwich Albion are looking at ways to satisfy Hull’s £20 million valuation.

“It is a long shot, not least because of interest from richer teams, the Premier League’s Newcastle United included, but Bowen would help Albion strike for home from their current position of strength at the top of the Championship.”

“Leeds United like Bowen’s talent too, but will not take part in any of the expected jostling for his signature next month. West Brom’s nearest challengers have nothing like the money needed to acquire him this time after their biggest investment in the last transfer window was diverted elsewhere.”

“Bowen was considered carefully by the recruitment team at Leeds but after much thought and much prompting from coach Marcelo Bielsa, their cash was ploughed into the signing of Helder Costa.”